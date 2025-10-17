Seven held in India's biggest 'digital arrest' case; Rs 58 crore swindled through 6,500 mule accounts

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra police, investigating the country's biggest 'digital arrest' case involving the siphoning of Rs 58 crore, have arrested seven persons linked to the scam, officials said on Friday.

Maharashtra Cyber, the nodal agency for combating cybercrime in the state, has uncovered that those behind the digital arrest used more than 6,500 mule accounts distributed across 13 layers, opened in the names of shell companies, to launder the looted money, an official said.

A case was registered by the Maharashtra Cyber recently after a 72-year-old businessman from Mumbai approached them with a complaint about being digitally arrested and losing money.

Digital arrest is a growing form of cybercrime in which fraudsters pose as law enforcement officials or personnel of government agencies and intimidate victims through audio/video calls.

They hold the victims hostage and put pressure on them to pay money.

In the septuagenarian's case, the fraudsters orchestrated fake court proceedings and police interrogations over video calls, tricking him into transferring Rs 58.13 crore over 40 days, wiping out his life savings, he said.

The seven persons arrested by Maharashtra Cyber are directly linked to the cross-border fraudulent financial network, the official said.

These individuals either opened or operated mule accounts in their names, received the proceeds of the crime in the initial layers of transactions to facilitate fund movement or sourced or managed the accounts for the syndicate, he said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sheikh Shahid Abdul Salam (19), Jafar Akbar Sayyed (33), Abdul Nasir Abdul Karim Khulli (51), Arjun Fojiram Kadwasara (52), Jetharam Rahinga Kadwasara (35), Imran Ismail Sheikh (22) and Mohammed Naved Sheikh (26).