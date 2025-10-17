Srinagar Diary | Omar completes one year as J&K CM

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah completed one year in office on October 16. He became the first CM after the National Conference won the first assembly elections post-Article 370 abrogation. Most pre-election promises remain unfulfilled, including 200 free electricity units, free gas cylinders, the creation of one lakh jobs, the regularisation of daily wagers, and equitable reservation. So far, only the Darbar Move has been restored. Abdullah played soft politics, and focused on restoring full statehood by getting the Assembly to pass a resolution to that effect and submitting a copy to the Centre. He says his performance should be judged after five years.

L-G admn provides jobs to terrorism-hit families

The Lieutenant-Governor’s administration has given government jobs to about 250 families whose members were affected by terrorism. The L-G said this work will continue until every affected family gets justice. Since terrorism started in 1990, more than 40,000 people, including civilians, children, and security personnel, have lost their lives. The administration also signed an MoU with High-Range Rural Development Society (HRDS) India to construct houses for families with land, reopened unresolved terrorism cases, and set up helplines for timely support. Compensation, jobs, and justice will be provided to all hit.