Srinagar Diary | Omar completes one year as J&K CM

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah completed one year in office on October 16. He became the first CM after the National Conference won the first assembly elections post-Article 370 abrogation. Most pre-election promises remain unfulfilled, including 200 free electricity units, free gas cylinders, the creation of one lakh jobs, the regularisation of daily wagers, and equitable reservation. So far, only the Darbar Move has been restored. Abdullah played soft politics, and focused on restoring full statehood by getting the Assembly to pass a resolution to that effect and submitting a copy to the Centre. He says his performance should be judged after five years.
L-G admn provides jobs to terrorism-hit families
The Lieutenant-Governor’s administration has given government jobs to about 250 families whose members were affected by terrorism. The L-G said this work will continue until every affected family gets justice. Since terrorism started in 1990, more than 40,000 people, including civilians, children, and security personnel, have lost their lives. The administration also signed an MoU with High-Range Rural Development Society (HRDS) India to construct houses for families with land, reopened unresolved terrorism cases, and set up helplines for timely support. Compensation, jobs, and justice will be provided to all hit.
Winter fire safety advisory issued
With fire incidents rising during winter, the Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services has issued an advisory for public safety. People are asked to switch off and unplug electrical heating devices like room heaters, Bukharies, and LPG stoves before sleeping or leaving home. Kangris should be used carefully and placed safely. Combustible materials like dry grass and wood should not be stored indoors. Faulty or substandard electrical appliances should be avoided. The people are asked to use quality fuses, MCBs, and earth leakage circuit breakers to prevent accidents. Authorities urge everyone to stay vigilant and follow safety measures this winter.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com