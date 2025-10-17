State-of-the-art Kedarnath ropeway set to cut travel time from 8-9 hours to just 36 minutes

The pilgrimage experience to the revered Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand is all set to be transformed, with the Adani Group constructing a 12.9 km ropeway, touted to be the world's safest.

Once operational, the proposed ropeway connecting Sonprayag to Kedarnath will reduce the travel time from 8-9 hours to just 36 minutes. Each gondola will carry 35 passengers, with a capacity to transport 1,800 pilgrims per hour. "We're taking a significant step towards enhancing the pilgrimage experience, combining faith with facility," said Gautam Adani in a video message.

The ropeway will utilize the 3-S Tricable technology, considered the safest and most advanced in the world. "This ropeway will not only save time but also ensure a safe and smooth journey," Adani added. The project is expected to give a significant boost to the local tourism industry and economy.