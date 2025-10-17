State-of-the-art Kedarnath ropeway set to cut travel time from 8-9 hours to just 36 minutes

The pilgrimage experience to the revered Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand is all set to be transformed, with the Adani Group constructing a 12.9 km ropeway, touted to be the world's safest.
Once operational, the proposed ropeway connecting Sonprayag to Kedarnath will reduce the travel time from 8-9 hours to just 36 minutes. Each gondola will carry 35 passengers, with a capacity to transport 1,800 pilgrims per hour. "We're taking a significant step towards enhancing the pilgrimage experience, combining faith with facility," said Gautam Adani in a video message.
The ropeway will utilize the 3-S Tricable technology, considered the safest and most advanced in the world. "This ropeway will not only save time but also ensure a safe and smooth journey," Adani added. The project is expected to give a significant boost to the local tourism industry and economy.
The Kedarnath temple has witnessed a record-breaking number of pilgrims in recent years, with over 19 lakh devotees visiting the shrine in 2023. This year, the number has already crossed 17 lakh, with the total footfall for the Char Dham yatra reaching 49 lakh.
"The enthusiasm and faith of pilgrims are reflected in the increasing numbers despite challenging weather conditions," said Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.
Dwivedi further added that the committee will continue to work on improving the pilgrimage experience for the next year's yatra. "We'll take into account the feedback from this year's yatra and implement more corrective measures to make the journey smoother and safer."
The temple holds a special place in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has visited the shrine four times in the past 10 years.
With the state-of-the-art ropeway, the pilgrimage experience to Kedarnath is all set to become more convenient, safe, and enjoyable for millions of devotees.