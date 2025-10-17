Three Army soldiers injured in suspected militant attack in Assam

GUWAHATI: Suspected militants attacked an Army camp in Assam in the wee hours on Thursday, injuring three personnel.

A defence ministry statement read,"unidentified terrorists fired at the Army's Kakopathar company location in Tinsukia district from a moving vehicle."

"The troops on duty effectively responded immediately taking due caution to avoid collateral damage to civilian houses in the close vicinity," the statement said.

It further stated that the retaliation by the Army forced the terrorists to flee the site after carrying out speculative firing using automatic weapons.

"No major injuries were sustained other than minor abrasions to three personnel. The area has been sanitised and joint searches in coordination with police are being carried out," the statement added.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Notably, the Paresh Baruah faction of United Liberation Front of Assam is active in a few eastern Assam districts.