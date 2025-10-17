Uttarakhand HC slams state over illegal resort constructions along Bhagirathi, summons officials

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the state government’s handling of alleged illegal hotel and resort constructions along the Bhagirathi river, deep within the ecologically sensitive zone stretching from Gomukh to Uttarkashi.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra on Friday summoned the District Magistrate of Uttarkashi and other concerned officials to appear in person before the court on November 3.

The court’s directive came after it reviewed the compliance report submitted by the state government regarding adherence to orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) concerning construction in the fragile High Himalayan region bordering the river.

“We are unconvinced by the report detailing compliance,” stated a source close to the proceedings. The bench explicitly demanded that officials present a comprehensive report detailing the extent to which NGT guidelines have been followed on the ground.

The matter was brought before the court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Himalayan Nagrik Drishti Manch. The petitioners argued that despite recurring annual flooding, permissions are being granted liberally for establishing camps, hotels, and resorts near the glacier, solely to attract nature lovers and capitalise on Himalayan views, all without adequate scientific surveys.

The petitioners contended that construction in these vulnerable areas must be preceded by rigorous scientific assessment. “Permission should only be granted based on proper scientific investigation to ensure that no loss of life or property occurs during future floods,” argued the counsel for the petitioner.

The state government, however, maintained that permissions were granted only after conducting necessary surveys. This assertion prompted the court to demand an even more detailed and complete survey report from the administration.

The PIL highlights that from Gangotri to Uttarkashi, both legal and illegal constructions have flagrantly disregarded established norms along the riverbanks. The petitioners strongly link this unchecked development to the recurring disaster-like situations witnessed in Uttarkashi. The plea urges an immediate halt to all construction activities and illegal encroachments in these highly sensitive zones.

The summoning of senior district officials underscores the judiciary’s serious concern over environmental degradation and the potential risk to life posed by construction activities in an area explicitly protected by NGT mandates. The next hearing is expected to focus sharply on the scientific basis—or lack thereof—for the permissions granted.