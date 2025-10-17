Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani opts out of Bihar polls, focuses on strengthening INDIA bloc

PATNA: Former state minister and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani on Friday announced that he would not contest upcoming Bihar assembly election and focus on improving party’s performance.

Talking to media persons, Sahani said that he decided not to contest the election as it would divert his focus from party to the seat from where he would contest the election.

“If I am not in the fray, I can move across the state and mobilise support for our candidate,” he added.

Sahani was in Darbhanga to attend nomination filing of his brother Santosh Sahani from Gaura-Bauram assembly constituency as VIP candidate.

Earlier, Mukesh Sahani was set to contest election from the same seat. But later he fielded his brother from the seat. In response to a query, he said, “I have decided not to contest the election. My focus will be on ensuring victory of our candidates and strengthening party’s presence everywhere in Bihar. This election is significant as it is poised to witness a change at the helm of affairs.” He said that Bihar was placed on the threshold of change. “Bihar Badlo chahta hai (Bihar wants change). It is palpable everywhere,” VIP chief said, adding that it seems to be inevitable.

When asked about going to Rajya Sabha, Sahani said that he was not interested in the Upper House and wanted to become deputy chief of Bihar.

Sources said that he was offered a Rajya Sabha seat when he exerted pressure on the Opposition alliance for more number of seats to his party in the ensuing election. He said that he would work for the victory of all candidates of Grand Alliance, a part of INDIA bloc, in the Bihar elections.