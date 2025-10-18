CPI(ML) Liberation says its list of Bihar election candidates has "imbalances"

NEW DELHI: Acknowledging internal concerns, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML-Liberation), hours after releasing the list of its candidates for the Bihar assembly elections on Saturday, admitted the final list reflects certain "imbalances," with many deserving candidates unable to secure a spot. The party attributed this to the challenge of balancing local aspirations with the constraints of coalition politics and a small seat share.

It said that the list comprising 20 names falls short of expectations among party activists and supporters, who were hoping for a broader contest across more districts. "Many of our activists and well-wishers were expecting the list of Communist Party of India -Marxist Leninist- Liberation CPIML candidates in #biharelection2025 to be a bit longer with a few more names from a few more districts. That did not materialise, but we are glad that we have been successful in ensuring a slightly bigger coalition this time with the participation of a few more parties," General Secretary of CPI-ML (Liberation) Dipankar Bhattacharyya posted on Facebook.

He said that the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) partners had decided that there would be no 'friendly fight' in any seat and issues between major players in the opposition bloc--Congress and RJD--would be resolved. "On our part, we have stuck to that principle in spite of having a limited tally of only twenty seats. We hope the INC and RJD and any other party currently locked in a possible 'friendly fight' situation are able to sort out their seat-sharing problems and ensure complete unity by the time of withdrawal of candidates," his post on Facebook read.