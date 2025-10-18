Dispute over Diwali planning turns violent in Gujarat's Sabarkantha; eight injured, over 25 detained

AHMEDABAD: At least eight people were injured, several houses were attacked and around 100 vehicles were vandalised in a communal clash over a village temple in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district on Friday night. Police have detained more than 25 suspects.

The incident occurred in Majra village of Prantij taluka, following a disagreement over the planning of upcoming Diwali festivities and administration of the Bhairav temple, four days ago.

The verbal disagreement gave way to violent clashes as several individuals armed with sticks and stones began to attack houses and vehicles. At least 10 houses were vandalised and a car was set on fire. By the time the rampage subsided, 26 cars, over 50 bikes, 6 tempos, and 3 tractors lay wrecked.

The clash left eight people injured, including three in critical condition. All injured have been shifted to Himmatnagar hospitals for urgent treatment.

“They went to Patel’s house, vandalised it, and turned the festival chaos into a riot,” said Gram Panchayat member Jagdishbhai Patel.

Senior police officers, including the SP, reached the village as the situation spiraled out of control.

DySP A K Patel confirmed that 25 to 30 suspects have been rounded up in connection with the violence. A heavy police contingent has been deployed in Majra to maintain tight security and prevent any flare-up. “The situation is under control. Legal action has been initiated against both groups,” Patel said.

Meanwhile, a formal complaint has been filed by members of the one community against the sarpanch’s family and over 60 individuals from the other community, alleging property damage worth lakhs.