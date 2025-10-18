Diwali time, rise in sugar intake alarming: Experts

NEW DELHI: With sugar consumption soaring despite a rise in diabetes and pre-diabetes, experts are concerned that the upcoming Diwali could pose serious health risks. The festival is synonymous with sweets, chocolates, and other sugary treats, which can be particularly dangerous for people with diabetes.
A recent survey shows that the consumption of sweets in urban India is on the rise. The number of households consuming sweets three times or more each month has increased by 40 percent over the last 18 months. Seven in ten urban households now regularly consume traditional Indian sweets as well as packaged treats like chocolates, biscuits, and cakes.
While 43 percent of respondents admitted that most members of their household are addicted to sugar, 70 percent of those conscious about their sugar intake said they would switch to alternatives with 30 percent less sugar if available.
Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), told this paper that Diwali often triggers a spike in sugar levels for diabetics. “This is because of the habit of presenting and eating sweets during Diwali, which goes on unabated. One way to manage it is to limit the quantity of sweets taken. If sugar is consumed in excess at every festival, it can certainly worsen diabetes and pre-diabetes prevalence in this country,” he said.
The Local Circles 2025 survey found that 74 percent of urban households consume traditional sweets three or more times a month, with higher consumption during festive periods. While five percent said they consume sugar daily, 26 percent reported consuming it 15–30 times a month.
Dr Mohan was glad that people have started gifting nuts instead of sweets. Unsalted nuts help increase satiety, reducing carbohydrate intake, he said, adding, “Portion control is important. A small piece of sweets on one or two days may not cause much harm.”
Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles, emphasized caution during festive times. “Even as sugar consumption rises in India, awareness about the link between high sugar, seed oils, and diseases like diabetes, heart problems, and obesity remains limited. The industry should provide more low-sugar products to help curb excess consumption,” he said.
According to the 2023 ICMR-INDIAB study, India had an estimated 101 million people with diabetes, 136 million pre-diabetics, and 315 million people with hypertension in 2021. MDRF coordinated the study with ICMR.