Eight pilgrims killed, 15 injured as mini truck falls into gorge in Maharashtra

At least eight persons were killed and 15 others sustained injuries when a mini truck veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district on Saturday morning, the police said.

According to officials, the vehicle, reportedly carrying around 40 peoplewas returning from a pilgrimage site when the driver lost control, causing the truck to plunge approximately 200 feet into the gorge.

“Eight passengers died on the spot, while 15 others were injured. The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical,” a police official said.

The injured, including the driver, are undergoing treatment at the sub-district hospital and Civil Hospital in Nandurbar.

A case has been registered against the driver, Vilas Desle, on charges of rash and negligent driving. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

