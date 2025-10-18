Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat escapes unhurt after convoy vehicle hits escort car near Meerut

DEHRADUN: Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat had a narrow escape on Saturday evening when his convoy vehicle was involved in a collision near Meerut while returning from Delhi. The incident occurred near MIET College when Rawat’s Innova car rear-ended the police escort vehicle leading the fleet.

While the front of his car sustained visible damage, Rawat reported only minor injuries and is otherwise reported to be in good health. Sources close to the convoy confirmed the collision. Former Minister of State rank, Mujtaba Malik, said, "Harish Rawat sustained only minor bruises, but he is safe."

The accident took place shortly after the convoy entered the Meerut border with police escort. According to reports, the escort vehicle suddenly applied its brakes amidst heavy highway traffic, leading to the impact. Following the brief halt, former CM Rawat was immediately transferred to a replacement vehicle and continued his journey to Dehradun. His damaged car was later taken to a Toyota service centre with the assistance of the Partapur police.

Traffic officials confirmed the incident. SP Traffic Raghavendra Mishra said he personally spoke with the former chief minister. "The former Chief Minister confirmed he is fine," Mishra noted. SSP Dr Vipin Tada also verified the incident, attributing the crash to the sudden braking of the escort vehicle.