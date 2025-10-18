JMM to contest six seats in Bihar polls independently

RANCHI: With the deadline to secure a respectable number of seats in the Bihar Assembly polls looming, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is set to contest the elections independently. According to party insiders, JMM's patience is wearing thin over the INDIA bloc's failure to allocate a satisfactory number of seats, despite their repeated assertions of contesting around 12 seats in the upcoming polls.

The final announcement of candidates, however, will be made very soon by the party. Party General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya announced on Saturday that JMM will be fielding its candidates on Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria, Pirpainti, Manihari, and Jamui Assembly seats. All six constituencies fall under the second phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, they said.

“We will contest the Bihar Assembly polls with full dedication to win all the seats which we are contesting,” said Bhattacharya. The party will make it sure that the next government in Bihar cannot be formed without JMM, he added. Bhattacharya said that the number of seats may also go up to 10 as they are still reviewing the situation.

JMM took this decision after the nomination process for the first phase concluded on Friday. Initially, JMM was willing to contest for 16 seats, but later the party said that it is prepared to contest for 12 seats.