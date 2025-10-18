Lack of Rajasthan BJP leaders among star campaigners for Bihar election sparks political debate

JAIPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. However, notably absent from the list are all BJP leaders from Rajasthan.

The star campaigners' list includes chief ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, and Delhi. Yet, no union ministers or senior leaders from Rajasthan - including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, and Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Ashwini Vaishnaw - have been named among them.

Bihar has a sizable population of voters of Rajasthani origin, with Marwari businessmen playing a significant role in the state’s economic and social fabric. Traditionally, BJP leaders from Rajasthan have campaigned in Bihar to appeal to this influential voter base. Their complete exclusion from the star campaigner list this time has raised eyebrows and triggered political debate.

Political observers see this as a sign of the diminishing influence of Rajasthan’s leadership within the BJP’s central structure. The opposition Congress has also seized the opportunity to question the move, alleging the sidelining of senior Rajasthan BJP figures.