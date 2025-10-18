Lack of Rajasthan BJP leaders among star campaigners for Bihar election sparks political debate

JAIPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. However, notably absent from the list are all BJP leaders from Rajasthan.
The star campaigners' list includes chief ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, and Delhi. Yet, no union ministers or senior leaders from Rajasthan - including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, and Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Ashwini Vaishnaw - have been named among them.
Bihar has a sizable population of voters of Rajasthani origin, with Marwari businessmen playing a significant role in the state’s economic and social fabric. Traditionally, BJP leaders from Rajasthan have campaigned in Bihar to appeal to this influential voter base. Their complete exclusion from the star campaigner list this time has raised eyebrows and triggered political debate.
Political observers see this as a sign of the diminishing influence of Rajasthan’s leadership within the BJP’s central structure. The opposition Congress has also seized the opportunity to question the move, alleging the sidelining of senior Rajasthan BJP figures.
Political analyst Nalin Kumar remarked, “The BJP hasn’t been able to produce a major leader from Rajasthan in the last decade. Vasundhara Raje has been sidelined by the party, while Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is new and yet to establish his identity. Although he has gone to Bihar to campaign, few people even recognise him. There was a time when leaders like Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Jaswant Singh had nationwide appeal. Today, no such figure exists. Even Union Ministers from Rajasthan have limited influence within their regions.”
He further said, “The state’s politics now revolves around Prime Minister Modi. The BJP’s election machinery, its strategies, mechanisms, and teams, all function independently of local leaders. Their role in national campaigns has become minimal.”
Responding to the criticism, BJP state president Madan Rathore dismissed the claims, asserting that state leaders have not been sidelined. “There’s a by-election in our own state for the Anta assembly seat, which is why our focus is currently here. Still, many of our leaders have attended nomination meetings in Bihar,” Rathore told reporters at the party headquarters.
Rathore added, “Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is in Bihar today, and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje reached there yesterday. Several other senior leaders are also visiting. Many BJP leaders and workers from Rajasthan have been assigned duties for the Bihar elections. Leaders, including Rajendra Rathore, have been assisting with campaign outreach and election management in Bihar for the past two weeks.”