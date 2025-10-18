Navy's biannual Commanders Conference to be held from October 22 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The top echelon of the Indian Navy is to gather here for the second edition of its biannual Commanders' Conference 2025. The conference is scheduled for a period of three days at New Delhi from 22 to 24 October.
As per the Navy, "The Conference assumes greater significance in the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor', and the Navy's high tempo of operations and combat preparedness. The Navy's focus on enhancing combat capabilities, interoperability, and joint operations with the Indian Army, IAF and ICG underscores its resolve to deter emerging threats and showcase maritime prowess in Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and Indo-Pacific."
During the Conference, the Defence Minister and Cabinet Secretary will address the Naval Commanders and provide a perspective on broader national interests and vision towards Viksit Bharat 2047. The conference serves as a platform for close interaction with national leadership and bureaucrats, and fine the Navy's outlook towards mitigating multi-dimensional challenges in the current geo-strategic environment.
The conference also features addresses by the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff and embedded discussions with senior naval leadership. As per the Navy, the interactions would aim for harnessing synergy in joint planning and execution of operations and optimising resources for capability enhancement.
The Chief of the Naval Staff, along with the Commander-in-Chiefs, will review and assess plans on the overall security situation in the Indian Ocean region, the primary area of responsibility. Paradigms related to Naval operations, training and resource-availability towards varied operation (op) tasking in the current scenario would also be agenda for discussion, said the Navy.
The Commanders would also delve into the Navy's roadmap for the future prospects, including key enablers, improved Op Logistics and digitisation. The discussions are planned to review disruptive technologies, viz AI, Big Data and Machine Learning (ML) for combat solutions and sustained seamless operations in a safe and secure environment.
On a broader canvas, the Navy's apex leadership will review its operational preparedness on Western and Eastern Seaboards, boosting indigenisation/ innovation under the 'Make in India ' scheme, furthering the government of India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across all Regions (MAHASAGAR) , and promoting Indian Navy as the 'Preferred Security Partner' in the Indian Ocean Region and Indo-Pacific.