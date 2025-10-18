Navy's biannual Commanders Conference to be held from October 22 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The top echelon of the Indian Navy is to gather here for the second edition of its biannual Commanders' Conference 2025. The conference is scheduled for a period of three days at New Delhi from 22 to 24 October.

As per the Navy, "The Conference assumes greater significance in the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor', and the Navy's high tempo of operations and combat preparedness. The Navy's focus on enhancing combat capabilities, interoperability, and joint operations with the Indian Army, IAF and ICG underscores its resolve to deter emerging threats and showcase maritime prowess in Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and Indo-Pacific."

During the Conference, the Defence Minister and Cabinet Secretary will address the Naval Commanders and provide a perspective on broader national interests and vision towards Viksit Bharat 2047. The conference serves as a platform for close interaction with national leadership and bureaucrats, and fine the Navy's outlook towards mitigating multi-dimensional challenges in the current geo-strategic environment.