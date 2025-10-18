‘Naxalism a sin,’ Modi says day not far when India will be freed from Red terror

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday declared that “the day is not far away when India will be freed from the Red terror,” calling Naxalism a “sin” against the country. He described Maoist extremism as an injustice to India’s youth and reaffirmed his government’s determination to eliminate it completely.
Speaking at a media house event, Modi highlighted India’s strong stance against terrorism, citing operations such as Operation Sindoor, launched recently in response to the Pahalgam killings, as examples of how the country is responding with unprecedented strength to cross-border threats.
He also pointed to India’s progress in self-reliance, noting that the country now manufactures everything from chips to ships. Modi added that India had emerged as the world’s fastest-growing economy while simultaneously dismantling the entire Maoist ecosystem.
In a sharp attack on the Congress, Modi criticised previous UPA governments, blaming their policies of “paralysis and compromise with corruption” under what he called the “politics of compulsion” for widespread damage across sectors. He said, “That day is now far when India will be freed from Red terror—Maoist-Naxalism. And, this is Modi’s guarantee.”
His remarks came after over 308 hardcore Maoist cadres surrendered within 75 hours following the government’s ultimatum to lay down arms and reintegrate into civilian life. “When there is a government completely dedicated to the Constitution, then even a person who has gone astray returns and fixes his eyes on the Constitution,” he said.
Modi also pointed to the sharp reduction in Maoist-affected districts, saying that around 11 years ago, 125 districts were affected by Maoist violence, which has now come down to just 11.