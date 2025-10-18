‘Naxalism a sin,’ Modi says day not far when India will be freed from Red terror

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday declared that “the day is not far away when India will be freed from the Red terror,” calling Naxalism a “sin” against the country. He described Maoist extremism as an injustice to India’s youth and reaffirmed his government’s determination to eliminate it completely.

Speaking at a media house event, Modi highlighted India’s strong stance against terrorism, citing operations such as Operation Sindoor, launched recently in response to the Pahalgam killings, as examples of how the country is responding with unprecedented strength to cross-border threats.

He also pointed to India’s progress in self-reliance, noting that the country now manufactures everything from chips to ships. Modi added that India had emerged as the world’s fastest-growing economy while simultaneously dismantling the entire Maoist ecosystem.