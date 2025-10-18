NHAI initiative: Gift an annual FASTag pass to family and friends this Diwali

NEW DELHI: During this festive season, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has come up with a unique offering; one can gift a recently launched annual FASTag pass to family and friends.

This arrangement will ease travelling and can be a perfect gift for travellers this festive season, which enables year-long hassle-free travel on National Highways and National Expressways across the country, said officials.

The annual pass can be gifted through the Rajmargyatra app. By clicking the ‘Add Pass’ option on the app, users can add the vehicle number and contact details of the person they wish to gift the FASTag annual pass.

After simple OTP verification, the annual pass will get activated on the FASTag attached to that vehicle. FASTag annual pass provides a seamless and economical travel option to the National Highway users and is applicable on about 1,150 toll plazas across India.

The annual pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through a one-time fee payment of Rs. 3,000 for one year's validity or 200 toll plaza crossings. The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag.

The annual pass gets activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after payment of a one-time fee through the Rajmargyatra App.

Launched on 15th August 2025, the FASTag annual pass crossed the landmark figure of 25 lakh users with around 5.67 crore transactions recorded within two months of its launch.

The overwhelming response to the FASTag annual pass underlines the smooth and seamless travel experience it provides to the National Highway users, officials added.