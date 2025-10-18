PM Modi to kickstart Bihar election campaign from Samastipur on October 24

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart Bihar election campaign in favour of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates on October 24, with two major public meetings in Samastipur scheduled for the day, BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal said on Saturday.
Talking to the media, Jaiswal said, “PM Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on October 24. He will address public rallies at two places. He will launch election campaign from Samastipur. Then he will address another public rally in adjoining Begusarai.”
According to state BJP leaders, PM Modi’s second election tour is proposed for October 29. State party leaders have proposed 10 election rallies of PM Modi, and details about the locations and dates have been shared with the party’s central leadership, they added.
Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address 25 public rallies, and almost an equal number of rallies will be addressed by Defence ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and other senior leaders of the party.
Jaiswal revealed that the roadmap of the election campaign and public rallies has already been prepared by the state leadership. The party has already announced the names of 40 start campaigners for the Bihar assembly polls, Bihar BJP chief said.
When asked about PM Modi’s plan to visit the state during the Chhath festival, Jaiswal said that as of now, there is no such programme. “Why will PM Modi cause inconvenience to people during Chhath? It is observed across the country with certain restrictions,” he added.
Jaiswal, however, hastened to add that it was initially discussed to invite PM Modi to the Chhath festival as he has mentioned about it several times in his speeches, but was not approved, keeping people’s inconveniences in mind. “He wanted to come but people’s convenience is our first priority,” Jaiswal added. Bihar assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.