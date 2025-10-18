Raipur Diary | Balco plan for India’s aluminium self-reliance

Korba-based Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (Balco), part of Vedanta Aluminium, has produced the first metal from India’s largest 525 kilo Ampere (kA) smelter under its ongoing one million tonne per annum expansion. This performance surpasses the previous national record of 378 kA and takes the company’s total production capacity to 1 million tonnes per annum. It now enters the global “Million Ton Club”. The upgrade is expected to increase domestic supplies of high-grade aluminium for key sectors, including defence, aerospace, automotive, and construction. The company says the expansion aligns with the Make in India mission.
C’garh tops PM-JAY performance chart
Just seven months ago, Chhattisgarh was flagged for a relatively high number of suspicious claims under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and was counted among weak performers. In a sharp turnaround, the state has now been awarded “best performing state” at the National Health Authority conclave. The improvement followed an aggressive clean-up drive—field audits, surprise hospital inspections, and close scrutiny of claim patterns. The state also worked towards near-zero pendency on insurance claims and grievance responses. Dr Priyanka Shukla, CEO of the state nodal agency, received the award.
Results, not paperwork, matter, collectors told
CM Vishnu Deo Sai has told district collectors that their performance will now be judged by results on the ground rather than paperwork. He said governance at the district level must be defined by transparency, accountability and timely delivery. He warned that the government will not accept slow execution or token compliance. Collectors have been instructed to make sure welfare schemes reach people without delay. Monitoring will be tightened, with emphasis on measurable outcomes. The message signals a shift from routine procedures to visible results and public confidence.
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com