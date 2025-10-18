Raipur Diary | Balco plan for India’s aluminium self-reliance

Korba-based Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (Balco), part of Vedanta Aluminium, has produced the first metal from India’s largest 525 kilo Ampere (kA) smelter under its ongoing one million tonne per annum expansion. This performance surpasses the previous national record of 378 kA and takes the company’s total production capacity to 1 million tonnes per annum. It now enters the global “Million Ton Club”. The upgrade is expected to increase domestic supplies of high-grade aluminium for key sectors, including defence, aerospace, automotive, and construction. The company says the expansion aligns with the Make in India mission.

C’garh tops PM-JAY performance chart

Just seven months ago, Chhattisgarh was flagged for a relatively high number of suspicious claims under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and was counted among weak performers. In a sharp turnaround, the state has now been awarded “best performing state” at the National Health Authority conclave. The improvement followed an aggressive clean-up drive—field audits, surprise hospital inspections, and close scrutiny of claim patterns. The state also worked towards near-zero pendency on insurance claims and grievance responses. Dr Priyanka Shukla, CEO of the state nodal agency, received the award.