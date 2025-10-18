Rajnath Singh says 'every inch of Pakistan' in BrahMos range, calls Op Sindoor 'just a trailer'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said "every inch of Pakistan's territory" lies within the range of BrahMos missile and added that what happened during Operation Sindoor was "just a trailer."

BrahMos has become a key pillar of India's armed forces and has strengthened the country's belief that it can turn its dreams into reality, Singh said after he and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first batch of the missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow.

Speaking on the role of BrahMos during Operation Sindoor, Rajnath said that the events that unfolded during the military operation against Pakistan were merely a trailer.

"BrahMos proved to be practical for India's security during Operation Sindoor. Winning is not merely an incident, but it has become our habit... What happened in Operation Sindoor was just a trailer. However, that trailer itself made Pakistan realise that if India could give birth to Pakistan, I need not say anything further about what else it could do," the defence minister asserted.

Singh further said that India was overcoming challenges that emerged due to the disruption of the supply chain of spare parts, which he asserted was being used as a "weapon" by supplier countries.

"BrahMos has become the spine of the armed forces. Around 100 missiles will be launched from here every year. Missiles will be supplied to the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This BrahMos facility has been built on approximately 200 acres. Its total cost is approximately Rs 380 crore, and it will provide employment to hundreds of people," Rajnath said.

"These days, we're seeing reports of supplier countries disrupting the supply of spare parts. This disruption of the supply chain is being used as a weapon. We are now overcoming this challenge," he added.

BrahMos Aerospace has successfully produced the first batch of the missile system from its new integration and test facility in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, an official statement said.

The flagging off is not only a milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) but will also provide a new energy to India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing, it said.

This state-of-the-art BrahMos Aerospace unit, which was inaugurated on May 11, houses all modern facilities for missile integration, testing and final quality checks.

After successful testing, the missiles are prepared for deployment by the Indian armed forces.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and various officials were present on the occasion.