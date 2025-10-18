Three Indians killed, five rescued in Mozambique boat accident

Three Indian nationals lost their lives , one sustained injuries and five others were rescued after a boat carrying crew members capsized off the coast of Beira, Mozambique, the Indian High Commission confirmed on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday during a crew transfer operation involving a launch boat near the Beira port in central Mozambique.

The vessel was reportedly ferrying crew members of a tanker, including 14 Indian nationals, when it overturned. The exact cause of the accident and the total number of people on board are still under investigation.

In an official statement, the Indian High Commission expressed its “heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives, including of three Indian nationals,” and said it is in close contact with the victims' families, providing all necessary support.