Three Indians killed, five rescued in Mozambique boat accident

Three Indian nationals lost their lives , one sustained injuries and five others were rescued after a boat carrying crew members capsized off the coast of Beira, Mozambique, the Indian High Commission confirmed on Saturday.
The tragic incident occurred on Thursday during a crew transfer operation involving a launch boat near the Beira port in central Mozambique.
The vessel was reportedly ferrying crew members of a tanker, including 14 Indian nationals, when it overturned. The exact cause of the accident and the total number of people on board are still under investigation.
In an official statement, the Indian High Commission expressed its “heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives, including of three Indian nationals,” and said it is in close contact with the victims' families, providing all necessary support.
A Consular Officer from the High Commission has visited the injured Indian national, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Beira.
India and Mozambique share strong diplomatic and economic ties. According to the Indian High Commission, the Indian community in Mozambique includes about 3,000 nationals, primarily involved in trade, business, and professional services.
Additionally, nearly 20,000 Mozambicans trace their roots back to India, particularly to regions such as Gujarat, Goa, and Daman & Diu.
(With inputs from PTI)