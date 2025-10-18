Universities call for complete revamp in Education Ministry’s NIRF rankings

NEW DELHI: A collective call was given by multiple universities across the country on the need to bring in dynamic reforms in the Education Ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that is released annually. The criteria used for ranking remains the same since its inception a decade ago and hence the demand for changes in it, said multiple people who took part.

A meet was held at the IISc Habitat in Delhi on Friday evening in connection with the reforms required in these National Rankings. They are decided by the National Board of Accreditation, constituted by the Ministry.

Education Secretary Vineet Joshi chaired the meet in which Chairman of the Executive Council of the National Assessement and Acrcediation Council Anil Sahasrabudhi and representatives of the IITs of Roorkee, Mumbai, Madras, Delhi and Bhubaneshwar took part along with those from many National Institute of Technologies and universities from across the country including from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Jammu & Kashmir.

There was a controversy over the National Rankings 2025 due to the ups and downs of some universities. This forced NBA to go in for a third party vetting for the first time by the firm Ernst and Young before they were made public after much delay in September 2025.