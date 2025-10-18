With eye on Assam polls, BJP revives alliance with Bodoland People's Front

GUWAHATI: Facing perhaps the toughest Assam elections early next year, the ruling BJP has revived its alliance with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

The BPF had ousted the BJP-United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) combine from power in the Bodoland Territorial Region last month by bagging 28 seats in the elections to the 40-member autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Less than a month after the landslide victory, the BPF formally joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday following a call from the BJP. Charan Boro, a BPF legislator, was sworn in as a minister. The BPF will return the favour by appointing two from the BJP as executive members in the BTC and another as deputy speaker.

The Assam ministry has the UPPL’s UG Brahma, who was inducted in 2021 after the formation of the government. The BPF and UPPL are considered bitter rivals.

Recently, former rebel leader-turned-BPF president and BTC chief executive member Hagrama Mohilary stated that his party would join the NDA only after the UPPL’s removal from the NDA.

The UPPL’s fate vis-à-vis the alliance with the BJP now hangs in the balance. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the BJP’s alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad and UPPL, which was for five years till the upcoming Assembly elections, would be reviewed by November-December.