Army Chief Dwivedi says Operation Sindoor to continue as preparations begin for second phase

DEHRADUN: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday asserted that the ongoing military action, dubbed Operation Sindoor 1.0, has not ceased, stating that although firing has paused temporarily, the operation will continue until its objectives are achieved. He further confirmed that the Indian Army is actively preparing for a potential Operation Sindoor 2.0.

Speaking to troops in the border district of Pithorgarh during his Diwali visit, General Dwivedi emphasised the Army’s pivotal role beyond combat. “The Army has always been at the forefront of nation-building,” the Chief stated. “The Indian Army must take the lead in nation-building. We need to become the first pillar of nation-building and work closely with the public.”

The Army Chief highlighted the force’s effective response during recent crises, citing exemplary work in disaster relief operations in Dharali and Tharali in Uttarakhand, as well as the Amarnath rescue missions.

He urged jawans to strive to be leaders admired by all, stressing the importance of physical fitness and technological proficiency. “Every soldier must achieve a certain standard,” he added. “We have kept options open for everyone—whether they want to go to the gym, play sports, or take on adventure activities.”

In a significant policy shift, General Dwivedi said that physical fitness testing standards have been unified. “Previously, tests were separate for men and women. When fighting a single battle, why should the tests be different? Therefore, the tests have been made uniform for both,” he explained.

Addressing veterans, General Dwivedi confirmed plans to establish the 50th Naman Station (a welfare centre), assuring that all issues faced by veterans, including pension and loan requirements, would be resolved to alleviate their concerns. “We have launched a telemedicine facility,” he added, noting that senior military leadership recently met with Central, State, and District Sainik Boards to address their needs.

“The Defence Minister has doubled the grant amount for welfare, particularly for those below the poverty line or for marital matters. This is how we honour the service they rendered while in the Army,” the Chief noted, confirming enhanced benefits across canteens and medical facilities, with more concessions planned for the future.

General Dwivedi also announced imminent structural changes within the force, including the formation of the Northern Command and the Rudra Brigade within the Army. A specialised Bhairon Battalion will also be raised. Soldiers selected for this battalion will allegedly receive specialised training, equipment, and specific operational targets.

The Army Chief reiterated that the continuation of the operation is crucial in safeguarding national security and reaffirmed the Army’s preparedness for any future challenges.