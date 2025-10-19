'Break daughters' legs for ties with Muslim men,' says Former MP Pragya Singh Thakur

BHOPAL: Known for making provocative statements, former Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur is making headlines again – this time for exhorting Hindu parents to break the legs of daughters, if they get involved with Vidharmi (non-Hindu) men.

“Make your heart and mind strong, if your daughter even attempts to get involved and go to a Vidharmi (non-Hindu), don’t hesitate to break her legs. Always remember those daughters who don’t have respect for our culture and values and don’t understand the language of words, need to be punished physically,” Thakur was seen saying in a viral video on Sunday.

The video, which was possibly shot at a recent event in Bhopal, shows Thakur saying further, “Don’t hesitate to punish your children physically, if it is for their good.”

“When a girl child is born, elated mothers herald the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi/Saraswati. But if the same girl on growing up is indulgent in becoming a Miyain (a Muslim woman), then parents need to physically punish such stubborn daughters, who don’t have any respect for parents and culture and values,” Thakur is seen saying in the video, which was perhaps shot during VHP’s women wing Durga Vahini’s program in Bhopal last month.

At the same event, which was organized last month, the former BJP MP had appealed to Hindu women and girls to completely stay away from Muslim men by not allowing them to enter their houses even for repair works.

Meanwhile, it was Thakur’s provocative speaking, which have prompted the BJP to deny her Lok Sabha polls ticket in the 2024 general elections, despite being a huge first-time poll winner against ex-CM Digvijaya Singh in the 2019 polls.

Owing to her praise for Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, Nathuram Godse during the 2019 LS polls campaign, even PM Narendra Modi had reportedly said that he would never forgive her.

Hitting out at Thakur, Congress leader KK Mishra said, “Will she go and break the legs of daughters of BJP and RSS leaders, who have married Vidharmis (non-Hindus, particularly Muslims).