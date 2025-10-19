Customer shoots restaurant owner after being served non-vegetarian biryani instead of vegetarian in Ranchi

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, a 47-year-old restaurant owner in Ranchi was shot dead late on Saturday night after a customer claimed he was served non-vegetarian biryani instead of the vegetarian dish he had ordered.

According to eyewitnesses, a young man named Abhishek Kumar Nag had ordered vegetarian biryani from Chowpatty Restaurant and left after receiving the parcel. When he reached home and found non-vegetarian biryani in the package, he called the restaurant owner, Vijay Nag, and argued with him.

After some time, he went back to the restaurant and confronted Vijay about it, leading to a heated exchange of words between the two. In a fit of rage, Abhishek allegedly took out his pistol and shot Vijay in the chest. Vijay collapsed on the spot, and the accused fled.

The restaurant owner was rushed to hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

As news of the incident spread, the area was gripped with panic. The deceased’s family members and local residents blocked the road in front of the restaurant on Sunday morning, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The crowd blocked traffic for several hours, resulting in a traffic jam.