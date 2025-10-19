'Don’t want votes of namak haraams’: Union Minister Giriraj Singh targets Muslims at Bihar rally

Union minister Giriraj Singh has sparked controversy once again with a scathing remark against the Muslim community, saying he does not need the votes of “namak haraams” (betrayers).

He made the remark while addressing a public rally in Bihar's Arwal district on Saturday.

The BJP MP from Begusarai said, "Once I asked a 'maulvi' (cleric) whether he has an Ayushman Bharat health card, and he replied in the affirmative. I asked whether such cards were distributed on the basis of Hindu-Muslim, and he replied in the negative."

"When I asked him whether he had voted for me, he replied in the affirmative, but when I asked him to swear on Khuda (God), he said no, he didn't. Muslims take benefits of all central schemes but don't vote for us. Such people are called 'namak haraam'. I told maulvi sahab that I don't want votes of 'namak haraams'," he added.

The BJP leader said he had also asked the Muslim cleric whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ever abused him, and the cleric replied no.

"I also asked him whether I had insulted him, to which he said 'no'. Then I asked him what my fault was that he did not vote for me. Someone who doesn't acknowledge kindness is called 'namak haraam'," the Union minister said.