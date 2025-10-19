'Don’t want votes of namak haraams’: Union Minister Giriraj Singh targets Muslims at Bihar rally
Union minister Giriraj Singh has sparked controversy once again with a scathing remark against the Muslim community, saying he does not need the votes of “namak haraams” (betrayers).
He made the remark while addressing a public rally in Bihar's Arwal district on Saturday.
The BJP MP from Begusarai said, "Once I asked a 'maulvi' (cleric) whether he has an Ayushman Bharat health card, and he replied in the affirmative. I asked whether such cards were distributed on the basis of Hindu-Muslim, and he replied in the negative."
"When I asked him whether he had voted for me, he replied in the affirmative, but when I asked him to swear on Khuda (God), he said no, he didn't. Muslims take benefits of all central schemes but don't vote for us. Such people are called 'namak haraam'. I told maulvi sahab that I don't want votes of 'namak haraams'," he added.
The BJP leader said he had also asked the Muslim cleric whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ever abused him, and the cleric replied no.
"I also asked him whether I had insulted him, to which he said 'no'. Then I asked him what my fault was that he did not vote for me. Someone who doesn't acknowledge kindness is called 'namak haraam'," the Union minister said.
Singh claimed that Muslims do not vote for the BJP despite the NDA carrying out extensive infrastructural work for Bihar’s overall development.
“The NDA government has done a lot of infrastructural work for the overall development of Bihar. Roads have been built in Bihar not only for NDA leaders and workers but for the masses. Bihar has changed now,” he said.
“The NDA government works for every section of society, but Muslims do not vote for the BJP," he claimed.
Criticising Singh’s comments, RJD state unit spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said that BJP leaders can't say anything except Hindu-Muslim.
"It's a well-known fact that BJP leaders can't say anything except Hindu-Muslim. They can't talk about growing unemployment, price hike, better education and medical facilities. Whenever you talk to them about development, they start discussions on Hindu-Muslim issues and try their best to divert the attention of people from core issues."
The BJP leader had earlier also courted controversy on multiple occasions for his remarks.
The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.
(With inputs from PTI)