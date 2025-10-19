Farm fires in Pakistan’s Punjab worsen air quality across region, says experts

CHANDIGARH: Farmers in Punjab are not solely responsible for the region’s worsening air quality, as stubble-burning incidents are rising in both Indian and Pakistan's Punjab. Experts say Pakistan’s contribution to pollution is significant, with farm fires much higher there compared to India.

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor of Environmental Health at PGIMER Chandigarh and nodal officer for the Centre of Excellence on Climate Change and Air Pollution, said recent satellite analysis shows a 10-fold difference in stubble-burning hotspots: between October 9 and 18, Pakistans Punjab recorded 2,009 farm fires, while Indian Punjab had only 189.

The main hotspots in Pakistan's Punjab are Okara, Kasur, and Pakpattan, with Okara alone accounting for nearly 35% of all detected fires. Northwest-to-southeast wind patterns, combined with the flat terrain of the Punjab plains, allow smoke and fine particulate matter to travel freely into southeastern India, worsening air quality.

During the winter months, air pollution intensifies across the Indo-Gangetic plains due to the interplay of meteorological and human factors. The lack of rainfall, which normally helps clean the air, and soil resuspension from loosened agricultural land, adds to particulate loading in both urban and rural areas.

Dr Khaiwal emphasised that air pollution does not respect geopolitical boundaries and called for coordinated transboundary strategies. While Indian states like Punjab and Haryana have successfully controlled agricultural residue fires, similar measures are needed in Pakistan's Punjab.

Although stubble-burning incidents in Indian Punjab have declined, air quality levels have not improved correspondingly. Some fires may occur in conditions that evade satellite detection. Recent satellite images show thick smoke plumes drifting eastward, indicating a wider regional issue.