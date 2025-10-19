Himachal government to introduce new welfare schemes for orphans: CM Sukhvinder Singh

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the state government will soon launch new welfare schemes aimed at orphans and vulnerable children to ensure their holistic development.

The chief minister visited the Tutikandi Bal Ashram in Shimla where he celebrated Diwali with the residents, interacting with children and distributing gifts and sweets.

He was welcomed by the children and staff of the ashram with traditional earthen lamps and cultural performances. Sukhu interacted with the children, distributed sweets and gifts, and extended his heartfelt Deepawali greetings to them.

“The true spirit of Diwali lies in sharing joy, compassion and togetherness. These children are our future and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they grow up with love, dignity and opportunities,’’ he said.

He said the state government has adopted orphaned children as the children of the state and is bearing not only their education expenses but also providing them Rs 4,000 per month as pocket money.

He said the residential facilities would be upgraded in the Bal Ashrams of the state, besides enhancing other facilities. Sukhu announced that the government would soon launch new welfare schemes specifically aimed at orphans and vulnerable children to ensure their holistic development.

Sukhu also announced that a sports day would be organised for the children of the Bal Ashram on 14 November every year, for which the state government would make adequate budgetary provision.

He said students of the Bal Ashrams would be sent on educational tours outside the state to provide them better exposure and learning experiences. He exhorted the children to focus on their studies and thereafter serve the nation in different capacities, bringing laurels to the state.