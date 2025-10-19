Policemen assaulted, ASI tied to tree, thrashed by mob in Jharkhand village

RANCHI: Two policemen were injured when a mob attacked a police team that had gone to rescue a tractor in Angoothia village under Hiranpur police station limits on Sunday. One of the officers was tied to a tree and brutally beaten, while another’s uniform was torn by the attackers.

Police said the assault took place when ASI Govind Kumar Saha reached the spot with his team after receiving a complaint from a tractor owner. The complainant alleged that two men — identified as Karmu Rai (39) and Sio Rai (36) — along with several others, had stopped his tractor and assaulted the driver, demanding extortion money.

When the police team arrived, the accused and their associates including several women attacked them with sticks, stones and sharp weapons. ASI Saha was tied to a tree and severely beaten before reinforcements arrived.

A second team led by ASI Dilip Kumar was also attacked upon reaching the site. Kumar sustained injuries, while Constable Naimul Ansari’s uniform was torn in the scuffle. Police later brought the situation under control and arrested the two prime accused, Karmu Rai and Sio Rai. Both have been remanded to judicial custody after interrogation.

According to police sources, around 10–15 other unidentified individuals involved in the assault are being traced, and raids are underway to nab them.

Injured ASI Govind Saha and other personnel were treated at a local health centre. SDPO Dayanand Azad termed the attack on on-duty police personnel a “serious offence” and said stern action would be taken against those responsible.

A case has been registered at Hiranpur police station. The police administration has appealed to villagers not to take the law into their own hands and to cooperate with the investigation. The Pakur SP could not be reached for comment.