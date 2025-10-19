Rajasthan HC halts sale of GM foods until safety regulations are established

The Coalition for a GM-Free India, a group opposing genetically modified (GM) foods, has welcomed a decision by the Rajasthan High Court, which has halted the sale, manufacture, distribution, or import of any GM food products or edible items in India until the government allegedly establishes proper regulations governing the handling of GM foods.

On 13 October, the Jaipur Bench of the High Court issued the order, reflecting the observations and conclusions of a July 2024 Supreme Court judgment concerning a series of public interest litigations related to genetic technologies in food systems.

The order emphasised that no GM food products, whether domestically grown or imported—including edible oils—should be allowed to reach Indian kitchens without comprehensive legal checks, as previously warned by parliamentary committees.

The High Court directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Union Government to formulate and notify regulations regarding GM foods within six months.

Additionally, the court instructed the FSSAI and the Union of India to implement Section 22 of the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 effectively, ensuring the establishment of standards and safety protocols for genetically modified and genetically engineered food items in a timely manner.