Suvendu Adhikari alleges attack by TMC workers during Kali Puja visit in South 24 Parganas

KOLKATA: West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that his car was attacked by members of the TMC in South 24 Parganas district, where he went to inaugurate Kali Puja pandals.

Adhikari alleged that several attempts were made to stop his car, at least at seven locations, and an attack took place in front of the Lalpur Madrasa.

"In South 24 Parganas district, today I faced repeated attacks from illegal Bangladeshi Muslims. The obstruction, vandalism and chaos were orchestrated by none other than TMC Zilla Parishad Member Rekha Gazi with the aid and support of SP Koteswara Rao," he alleged in a post on X, sharing a purported video of one of the incidents.

"I wasn't going to participate in any political event, but was rather going to join the Kali Puja and Diwali festivities as a Hindu," he said.

Adhikari claimed that the attackers were "mainly illegal infiltrators" who were wary of their fate due to the SIR process. He said that the names of these attackers will be eliminated from the voters' list following the SIR.

Those who tried to stop Adhikari's car were heard raising slogans such as 'Joy Bangla'.

"This region is adjacent to Bangladesh & the close proximity has allowed them to settle down here with the help of the infiltrator-friendly TMC Eco system. Can't a Hindu participate in any religious event in the State of West Bengal freely, without facing obstructions from the radicals? They can't intimidate me, I will be back during Jagadhatri Puja as well," Adhikari said.