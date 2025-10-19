Uttarakhand's month-long Diwali keeps ancient mountain traditions alive

DEHRADUN: While the rest of India concludes its Diwali celebrations with Bhai Dooj, Uttarakhand’s mountain communities continue to celebrate the festival of lights for almost a month, retaining ancient traditions that reflect the region’s unique cultural identity.

In several high-altitude and remote areas of the state, the main Diwali festival is observed a month later during the month of Mangseer, a practice rooted in age-old beliefs about the delayed arrival of news in inaccessible Himalayan valleys. This extended celebration is locally known as Mangseer Bagwal or Budhi (Old) Diwali.

Speaking about the cultural significance of this observance, historian and author Jai Singh Rawat emphasised its deep historical roots. “In the high mountain areas of Uttarakhand, such as Champawat, Bageshwar, Tehri, and Jaunsar-Bawar, Diwali is celebrated a month after the main Kartik Amavasya festival, during the month of ‘Mangseer’,” Rawat told TNIE.

“The belief is that in ancient times, the news of Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana allegedly reached these difficult terrains much later. Consequently, they began celebrating Diwali a month afterward,” he explained, linking the delay to the region’s historical isolation.

The Mangseer Bagwal celebrations are marked by vibrant community rituals, most notably the Bhaila. During this event, villagers spin balls of burning wood in the air.

“The ‘Bhaila’ is a vibrant example of social unity and folk culture,” Rawat noted. “It symbolises courage and joy, accompanied by the rhythmic sounds of ‘dhol-damaun’ drums and folk songs. It transcends boundaries of age and class, bringing everyone together.”