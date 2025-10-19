VHP demands Delhi be renamed 'Indraprastha,' writes to minister Kapil Mishra

Right wing outfit Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday demanded that Delhi be renamed to "Indraprastha" to reflect its "ancient history and culture."

In a letter to Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, VHP Delhi prant secretary Suredra Kumar Gupta said, "The name of Delhi should be changed back to Indraprastha so that the name of the capital can be associated with its ancient history and culture."

"Names aren't mere changes; they mirror a nation's consciousness. When we say Delhi, we only see a period of 2,000 years. But when we say Indraprastha, we connect with a glorious history spanning 5,000 years," he said, reported PTI.

The group also demanded renaming Indira Gandhi International Airport as Indraprastha International Airport, Delhi Railway Station as Indraprastha Railway Station and Shahjahanabad Development Board as Indraprastha Development Board.