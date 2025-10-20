'96 lakh fake voters added': Raj Thackeray questions EC ahead of Maharashtra local body polls

Criticising the Election Commission of India ahead of the local body elections, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday claimed that 96 lakh fake voters have been added, as per the information received.

The MNS chief asked the Election Commission not to hold elections in Maharashtra until the issue of fake voters is cleaned up.

Addressing party workers ahead of local body elections on Sunday, MNS chief said, "Reliable information has just been received that 9.6 million (96 lakh) fake voters have been added. This is an insult to the voters of Maharashtra and the country."

"All the group presidents (group presidents), branch presidents, and election list heads should go door to door and count the votes. I'm asking the Election Commission not to hold elections in Maharashtra until this is clean," Thackeray added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut backed Raj Thackeray's claims and added that Opposition parties will participate in a protest march against the bogus voters.

Addressing the issue in the press conference in Mumbai, Raut clarified the party's position, saying, "We have never said that we will not contest the BMC election. We only said that first, the voter list should be corrected. According to Raj Thackeray, 9.6 million voters are bogus in the list."

"On November 1, all Opposition parties will participate in a long march against the bogus voters in the list," he added.