Bihar assembly elections: Return of the dynasts on poll turf

NEW DELHI: In the electoral politics of a state like Bihar, which despite its lack of significant economic or educational development, remains one of India’s most politically conscious regions, even today it looks difficult to overlook the continuing influence of dynastic dominance when fielding candidates. This Assembly election too, the state’s political landscape is heavily shaped by a significant number of leaders in the fray with dynastic background from across party lines, including the BJP and the RJD.

Contrary to what PM Narendra Modi once remarked during a 2024 parliamentary debate — “Parties being run by families are a threat to democracy” — Bihar’s politics continues to be marked by the dominance of dynastic figures. A noticeable number of candidates from politically well-known families are contesting on the tickets of all major parties, including the BJP and the RJD.

The fate of these dynasts will be sealed in the EVMs on November 6 and 11 determining whether dynasticism will continue or whether the people, still grappling with poverty, unemployment, and migration for livelihood, in Bihar will reject them. Currently no party can claim to have avoided fielding dynasts in the upcoming elections.

“With fewer or greater numbers, parties have relied upon those candidates who owe a long dynastic connection and inherit political legacies from their ancestors, fathers, husbands or other family members,” remarked Arun Kumar Pandey, a noted Bihar-based political observer.

Prominent among them are RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav (son of former CMs Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and the political heir of the RJD), BJP’s Samrat Choudhary (incumbent Dy CM and son of exminister Shakuni Choudhary), Shivani Shukla (daughter of jailed former MLA Munna Shukla, contesting on an RJD ticket for the first time), and Osma Shahab (son of the late Mohammad Shahabuddin).

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD MLA from Raghopur in Vaishali district, is contesting again, while BJP’s Nitin Nabin is in the fray from Patna’s urban Bankipore assembly seat. Sanjeev Chaurasia is contesting from the Digha constituency on a BJP ticket, and Rahul Tiwary from Shahpur, while Shivani Shukla is contesting from Lalganj—both on RJD tickets.

A young voter from Patna, Rupesh Kumar, currently pursuing an MBA and aspiring to contest the next Lok Sabha election in 2029, remarked, “Dynastic politics in Bihar is as rooted as casteism. Putting a complete check on it is impossible as many of the regional parties are run by families. But what the chiefs of all these parties should consider is the merit of candidates before giving them tickets.”

Notably, a recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) states that regional parties such as the RJD and JD(U) in Bihar exhibit between 30% and 40% dynasticism. 'The report observes, “Dynastic politics divides society by creating a birth-based ruling class.” It further notes,

“The prevalence of dynastic politics is also attributed to India’s strong family tradition that justifies dynasts in the eyes of voters.”

The ADR has recently analysed sitting MPs, MLAs, and MLCs of Bihar and found that 96 of them have a dynastic background. Overall, ADR has examined 5,204 sitting MPs, MLAs, and MLCs nationwide, identifying 1,106 as coming from dynastic political families. Regionally, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of dynastic politicians — 141 out of 604 MPs, MLAs, and MLCs analysed — followed by Maharashtra, with 129 out of 403 such representatives having dynastic backgrounds.

Candidates from political families picked by parties

Contrary to what PM Modi said during a 2024 parliamentary debate — “Parties being run by families are a threat to democracy” — Bihar’s politics continues to be marked by the dominance of dynastic figures.

A noticeable number of candidates from politically well-known families are contesting on the tickets of all major parties, including the BJP and the RJD. The fate of these dynasts will be sealed in the EVMs on November 6 and 11 determining whether dynasticism will continue.