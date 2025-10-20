BJP's RK Singh urges Bihar voters to reject Samrat Choudhary, other 'tainted' candidates

Former Union minister and BJP leader RK Singh appeared to have struck a nerve on Sunday when he urged the people of Bihar not to vote for the party’s key candidate, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

In a social media post, Singh advised people to shun candidates with a criminal record, "even if they belong to your caste."

He also urged people to opt for NOTA "if none of those in the fray is without a taint."

Among the NDA candidates whom he mentioned by name were Choudhary (Tarapur) and gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh, the JD(U) candidate from Mokama.

Singh, who has been in political wilderness since losing the Arrah seat in the Lok Sabha polls last year, also named JD(U) candidates from Jagdishpur and Sandesh, both falling under the parliamentary constituency he failed to retain for a third consecutive term.