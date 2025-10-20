Congress backs out of Nagrota bypoll in J&K amid strained ties with National Conference

SRINAGAR: Signalling a deep strain within the alliance, a discontented Congress has decided not to contest the Nagrota by-election in Jammu and Kashmir, despite the seat being spared for the party by its ally, the National Conference (NC). While Congress claims the move is aimed at consolidating anti-BJP votes, the decision highlights underlying tensions between the two partners.

J&K Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ravindra Sharma said the Congress has opted to leave the Nagrota Assembly seat for its ally NC, keeping in view the broader objective of defeating the BJP.

He stated that the decision was made after detailed deliberations over the report submitted by the JKPCC, taking into account several factors – notably the fact that in the last Assembly elections in 2024, contested by Congress and NC on a friendly basis, NC had secured the second position in the final results from the constituency.

Sharma emphasised that, considering the wider principles of the coalition, the Congress central leadership decided to allow the NC to contest the seat in furtherance of the joint objective of defeating the BJP.