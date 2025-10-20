JMM drops out of Bihar polls; blames 'political conspiracy' by Congress-RJD for decision

RANCHI: Jharkhand's ruling JMM on Monday announced that it would not contest the assembly elections in neighbouring Bihar, claiming that the decision was taken in the wake of a "political conspiracy" by its allies RJD and Congress, which deprived it of seats as part of the Mahagathbandhan.

Speaking to reporters, senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar said his party will review the alliance in Jharkhand with the Congress and RJD, and give a befitting reply to the "snub."

The announcement came barely two days after the Hemant Soren-led party said that it would go solo in Bihar and contest the elections in six assembly segments as the seat-sharing talks failed.