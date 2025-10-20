Lucknow Diary | Snubbed by allies, SBSP wooing Azam Khan

12 teams behind Viksit UP-2047 vision docu

Efforts are on to prepare the Viksit UP-2047 vision document, which may take a week or two. A final document will be out by Decemberend following consultations. At least 12 teams are working almost round the clock to evaluate a large number of suggestions to be incorporated in the document. As many as 36 lakh suggestions have been received so far. The teams have been asked to shortlist 50-60 suggestions, taking three to five each from 12 sectors, such as animal husbandry, industrial development, IT and tourism. The state government proposes to reward three best suggestions from every district along with the five best ones at the state level.

Stage set for display of country’s naval history

With 20% of the physical work on “Nausena Shaurya Sangrahalaya” (Naval Museum)—being constructed by the UP govt in collaboration with the Indian Navy—now complete, the focus is now on the transportation of naval artefacts for display. The museum, being built on a sprawling 15,800 sqm of land near Ekana Stadium in Lucknow at an outlay of `23 crore, will show relics from the decommissioned INS Gomati. A TU-142 naval aircraft and an SK-42B helicopter are also being relocated to the museum. Once logistics are worked out, the two aircraft would be transported from INS Rajali, the Indian Naval Air station in Tamil Nadu’s Arakkonam.

Snubbed by allies, SBSP wooing Azam Khan

OP Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which has charted its own course over 153 seats in pollbound Bihar after being denied a single seat by allies, is trying to woo Azam Khan, the Samajwadi Party stalwart. SBSP national general secretary and Rajbhar’s son Arvind is considering visiting Rampur to meet Azam and convince him to join his party. The Rajbhars believe that leaders who work on the ground should not be sidelined and that dialogue with them should continue. Rajbhar Sr, miffed with the attitude of the BJP and other allies over the Bihar polls, has warned that if the NDA did not want SBSP in Bihar, the party would fight alone.