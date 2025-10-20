Operation Sindoor on till objectives achieved, says Army Chief Dwivedi

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has announced that the ongoing military action, dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor 1.0,’ has not ceased, although the firing has paused temporarily. The operation will continue until its objectives are met, and the Indian Army is actively preparing for a potential ‘Operation Sindoor 2.0.’

Speaking to troops in the border district of Pithorgarh during his Diwali visit, General Dwivedi emphasised the Army’s pivotal role beyond combat. “The Army has always been at the forefront of nationbuilding,” he said.

“The Indian Army must take the lead in nation-building. We need to become the first pillar of nation-building and work closely with the public,” Gen. Dwivedi added.

Highlighting the force’s effective response during recent crises, the Army Chief cited exemplary work in disaster relief operations in areas like Dharali and Tharali in Uttarakhand, as well as the Amarnath rescue missions. He urged jawans to strive to be leaders admired by all.

Gen. Dwivedi stressed the importance of physical fitness and technological proficiency. “Every soldier must achieve a certain standard,” he added.

“We have kept options open for everyone—whether they want to go to the gym, play sports, or take on adventure activities.”

In a significant policy shift noted by the Chief, physical fitness testing standards have been unified. “Previously, tests were separate for men and women. When fighting a single battle, why should the tests be different? Therefore, the tests have been made uniform for both,” he explained.

Addressing veterans, General Dwivedi confirmed plans to establish the 50th ‘Naman Station’ (a welfare centre) and assured that all issues faced by veterans, including pension and loan needs, would be resolved to alleviate their concerns. “We have launched a telemedicine facility,” he added, noting that senior military leadership recent ly met with Central, State, and District Sainik Boards to address their needs.

“The Defence Minister has doubled the grant amount for welfare, particularly for those below the poverty line or for marital matters. This is how we honour the service they rendered while in the Army,” the Chief noted, confirming enhanced benefits across canteens and medical facilities, with more concessions planned for the future.