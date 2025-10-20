PM Modi spends Diwali aboard INS Vikrant; lauds armed forces' coordination in Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the extraordinary coordination among the three services together compelled Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor. He made the remarks while addressing Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant, as part of Diwali celebrations.
During his address, the Prime Minister also lauded the government's success in curbing Naxalism. "It is because of the valour and courage of our security forces that the country has achieved another major success in recent years, and this achievement is the elimination of Maoist terrorism. Today, the country stands on the brink of complete freedom from Naxalite-Maoist violence, and that liberation is knocking on the door."
He further said, "Before 2014, around 125 districts in the country were affected by Maoist violence. Over the past 10 years, this number has kept declining from 125 districts down to just 11, and even among these, only 3."
Addressing the sailors and officers, PM Modi said, "We are proud that our armed forces have made rapid strides toward self-reliance in the past decade. Our armed forces made a list of thousands of items and decided that these will no longer be imported. As a result, most of the essential equipment for the forces is now being produced within the country."
He further highlighted the achievements in the defence manufacturing sector. "Defence production in over 11 years has more than tripled. Just last year, it crossed a record of 1.5 lakh crore rupees. Let me share another example with the nation: Since 2014, the Indian Navy has received more than 40 indigenous warships and submarines from Indian shipyards. To all fellow Indians listening, remember this number. I’m confident that once you hear this, the light of your Diwali lamps will shine even brighter. What is our capability today? On average, one new indigenous warship or submarine is being added to the Navy every 40 days. Every 40 days! Your hard work, your dedication, your discipline, your devotion, all of it is on such a high level, such a great height, that I have not been able to fully live it myself," he said.
The Prime Minister added, "But I have certainly been able to understand it. I’ve come to know it. I can imagine how difficult it must be to live that life. But when I was close to you, experiencing your breath, feeling your heartbeat, seeing that sparkle in your eyes last night, then I went to sleep a bit early, which I usually don’t. Perhaps the reason I fell asleep early was the deep sense of contentment I felt after watching you all throughout the day. It wasn’t just sleep; it was peaceful sleep born from that inner satisfaction", he remarked.
Highlighting technological advancements and operational success, PM Modi said, "Our missiles like BrahMos and Akash proved their capabilities in Operation Sindoor as well. BrahMos — just the name alone creates fear. The moment people hear BrahMos is coming, many start to worry! Now, several countries around the world want to buy these missiles. Whenever I meet world leaders, many express the same desire that they want them too!"
He added, "Bharat is now building the capacity to export weapons and defence equipment for all three services. Our goal is to place Bharat among the world's top defence exporters. In the last decade, our defence exports have grown over 30 times. Behind this success is the huge role played by our defence startups and indigenous defence manufacturing units. Even our startups are showing great strength and innovation today!"
Lauding India’s historic values and strategic importance, he said, "When it comes to power and capability, Bharat has always followed the tradition of knowledge, prosperity, and strength—and all for the service and protection of humanity. Today, in this interconnected world, when global economies and development depend heavily on maritime trade routes, the Indian Navy plays a critical role in global stability."
Modi further pointed out the Navy’s vital role in securing maritime routes. "Today, 66 per cent of the world’s oil supply and 50 per cent of global container shipments pass through the Indian Ocean. And in securing these routes, the Indian Navy stands guard like the sentinel of the Indian Ocean. And you are the ones doing this job. Moreover, the Indian Navy is acting as a global security partner through mission-based deployments, anti-piracy patrols, and humanitarian assistance operations in this entire region."
Touching upon India’s growing global influence, he added, "As Bharat moves ahead rapidly, we are also striving to ensure that all countries of the Global South progress alongside us. For this, we are working swiftly on the ‘SAGAR – Maritime Vision’. We are becoming development partners for many nations, and whenever required, we are ready to extend humanitarian assistance anywhere in the world."
The Prime Minister cited examples of humanitarian support, stating, "From Africa to Southeast Asia, the world now looks to Bharat as a true global friend in times of disaster and crisis. In 2014, when our neighbouring country Maldives, faced a drinking water crisis, we launched Operation Neer, and our Navy reached there with fresh water supplies. In 2017, when Sri Lanka was hit by devastating floods, Bharat was the first to extend a helping hand."
He continued, "In 2018, when a tsunami struck Indonesia, Bharat stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Indonesia in rescue and relief efforts. Similarly, whether it was the earthquake in Myanmar, or the crises in Mozambique in 2019 and Madagascar in 2020, Bharat reached everywhere with a spirit of service."
Speaking about evacuations and rescue operations, the PM said, "Our armed forces have also conducted rescue operations to bring back Indians trapped abroad from time to time. From Yemen to Sudan, wherever there was a need, your courage and valour greatly strengthened the faith of Indians living across the world. We have not only saved thousands of our own citizens but also rescued citizens of other nations trapped in those countries and safely brought them home."
He acknowledged the collective commitment of the armed forces across all terrains. "India's military forces have served the nation on land, at sea, and in the air, with complete dedication, sensitivity, and devotion. At sea, our Navy safeguards the nation’s maritime borders and trade interests. In the skies, our Air Force remains ever committed to Bharat’s security. On land, from the scorching deserts to the icy glaciers, our Army, BSF, and ITBP personnel stand like an unbreakable wall. Similarly, on various other fronts, the SSB, Assam Rifles, CRPF, CISF, and our intelligence agencies work seamlessly as one unit in the service of Maa Bharati."
He added, "I also take this opportunity to appreciate the Indian Coast Guard, which works in perfect coordination with the Navy to secure our coastline day and night. Their contribution to this grand mission of national defence is truly immense."