PM Modi spends Diwali aboard INS Vikrant; lauds armed forces' coordination in Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the extraordinary coordination among the three services together compelled Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor. He made the remarks while addressing Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant, as part of Diwali celebrations.

During his address, the Prime Minister also lauded the government's success in curbing Naxalism. "It is because of the valour and courage of our security forces that the country has achieved another major success in recent years, and this achievement is the elimination of Maoist terrorism. Today, the country stands on the brink of complete freedom from Naxalite-Maoist violence, and that liberation is knocking on the door."

He further said, "Before 2014, around 125 districts in the country were affected by Maoist violence. Over the past 10 years, this number has kept declining from 125 districts down to just 11, and even among these, only 3."

Addressing the sailors and officers, PM Modi said, "We are proud that our armed forces have made rapid strides toward self-reliance in the past decade. Our armed forces made a list of thousands of items and decided that these will no longer be imported. As a result, most of the essential equipment for the forces is now being produced within the country."