Railways facilitates travel for over one crore passengers in special trains during October 1-19

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways successfully facilitated the travel of over one crore passengers through the operation of 3,960 special trains between October 1 and 19. This initiative was part of a comprehensive plan to manage the surge in passenger traffic during the festive season, with elaborate crowd management arrangements including designated holding areas, additional ticket counters, clean washrooms, and the provision of potable water.
In an official statement issued on Monday, Indian Railways confirmed the operation of 3,960 special trains during this period to address the increased demand surrounding festivals such as Puja, Diwali, and Chhath. Among the railway zones, Northern Railway led with 1,919 special services, followed closely by Central Railway with 1,998 trains and Western Railway with 1,501 services.
According to an official release, Indian Railways has made extensive preparations to accommodate the seasonal travel rush. Overall, the national transporter is set to operate 12,011 special trains throughout the festive period — a substantial increase compared to the 7,724 special services operated during the same timeframe last year.
In anticipation of further demand during Diwali and Chhath, Indian Railways plans to run an additional 8,000 special trains in the coming days, ensuring continued support for festive travel across the country.
Special train services are being run across all railway zones. Apart from the highest contributors — Northern, Central, and Western Railways — zones such as East Central Railway and North Western Railway have each introduced 1,217 special services to meet regional travel needs. A full zone-wise breakdown of the 12,011 special trains currently in operation is being maintained.
On Monday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Railway War Room, established at Rail Bhawan, which is now operating round the clock to monitor rail traffic during the festive season. The Minister interacted with the staff, extended Diwali greetings, and distributed sweets in appreciation of their efforts.