Railways facilitates travel for over one crore passengers in special trains during October 1-19

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways successfully facilitated the travel of over one crore passengers through the operation of 3,960 special trains between October 1 and 19. This initiative was part of a comprehensive plan to manage the surge in passenger traffic during the festive season, with elaborate crowd management arrangements including designated holding areas, additional ticket counters, clean washrooms, and the provision of potable water.

In an official statement issued on Monday, Indian Railways confirmed the operation of 3,960 special trains during this period to address the increased demand surrounding festivals such as Puja, Diwali, and Chhath. Among the railway zones, Northern Railway led with 1,919 special services, followed closely by Central Railway with 1,998 trains and Western Railway with 1,501 services.

According to an official release, Indian Railways has made extensive preparations to accommodate the seasonal travel rush. Overall, the national transporter is set to operate 12,011 special trains throughout the festive period — a substantial increase compared to the 7,724 special services operated during the same timeframe last year.