RJD releases list of 143 candidates for Bihar polls, fields Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur

The party would also end up contesting against the Congress in Vaishali, Lalganj and Kahalgaon, and against former state minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party in Tarapur and Gaura Boram.

Notable among the candidates are Tejashwi Yadav (Raghopur), Alok Mehta (Ujiyarpur), Mukesh Raushan (Mahua) and Akhtarul Islam Shahin (Samastipur), all of whom will be defending their sitting seats.

RJD president Lalu Prasad's personal aide Bhola Yadav, who had also won the Bahadurpur seat in 2015, but dropped five years later when the party lost the constituency to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), will try to wrest it back from minister Madan Sahni.

Former Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who was trounced by a JD(U) greenhorn in the Lok Sabha polls last year when he contested from Siwan, has been allowed to try and retain his sitting assembly seat of the same name.

Former education minister Chandrashekhar, who has been in the news for his controversial views on Hindu scriptures, has also been fielded from his sitting seat of Madhepura.

The "MY" (Muslim-Yadav) support base of the party appears to have been kept in mind in the selection of candidates, though other backward castes and upper castes have also been given tickets.

The principal opposition party can also pride itself in having fielded 21 women, far more than its main rivals, the JD(U) and the BJP.

The JD(U) and the BJP, the two main constituents of the ruling NDA, are contesting 101 seats each.