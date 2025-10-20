Uma Bharti says she is willing to contest 2029 Lok Sabha polls if Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi seat given

BHOPAL: Perhaps the lone politician from Madhya Pradesh who has won Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls from two states – former Chief Minister Uma Bharti – is willing to contest the 2029 LS polls, if the BJP fields her from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi seat.

“I have told journalists in UP’s Lalitpur district that I’m ready to contest the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, if fielded by the party (BJP) from Jhansi,” the 66-year-old saffron-clad politician posted on the social media platform X (formerly twitter) on Sunday.

Importantly, the former Madhya Pradesh CM, who has been a cabinet minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government as well as the Narendra Modi 1.0 regime at the centre, has won six LS polls between 1989 and 2014 from three seats of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, including four times from Khajuraho, once from Bhopal (MP) and the last time in 2014 from UP’s Jhansi seat.

Not only has she won the Lok Sabha polls from both MP and UP, but also emerged victorious for the BJP in assembly polls from the two neighbouring states, including the Malhara seat of Chhatarpur district of MP in 2003 and the Charkhari seat in Mahoba district of UP in 2012.

Earlier on Saturday, while interacting with journalists in Lalitpur (UP), Bharti had reportedly said, “Bundelkhand, of which Jhansi is a part, is my emotional home. I share a deep bond with its people. If the party asks, I will definitely contest.”