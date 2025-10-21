12 loaded wagons of freight train derail near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI: Twelve loaded wagons of a freight train derailed near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night, disrupting traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai route, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred between Vrindavan Road station and Ajhai station, which comes under the Mathura-Palwal section of Agra Rail Division, at 8:24 PM, they said.

"As per preliminary information, 12 wagons are derailed, which have obstructed the down main line, UP main line, and third line. There is no report of any injury to any of the train's crew," an official said.

"These obstructions will severely impact train movements on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kota route," he said.