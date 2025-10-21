BJP MP Medha Kukrani purifies Pune fort with gaumutra after Muslim woman offers namaz

On Saturday, a video of some Muslim women offering namaz at the Shaniwar Wada Fort went viral on social media platforms which was followed by condemnation by BJP and several right wing organisation.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage with leaders from various parties lashing out at the BJP. Ajit Pawar NCP's spokesperson Rupali Patil Thombre urged the police to file a case against her for trying to "incite communal tension".

"She is raising the issue of Hindu versus Muslim, while both communities live together in harmony in Pune," Thombre said. "Shaniwar Wada belongs to all Punekars, not to any one group or religion", he said.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant expressed disbelief over the purification protest, wondering why they considered Shaniwar Wada a pilgrimage site. Sawant also said the Shaniwar Wada hosts Peshwa-era dargahs and added that the historical rulers had not taken issue with it.

“Seeing Muslim women offering namaz in Shaniwar Wada on Saturday, the BJP folks sprinkled cow urine on them, this sight makes one want to slap their forehead in disbelief. Does Shaniwar Wada seem like a pilgrimage site to them? Has anyone stopped you from sitting there and chanting jap?” asked Congress senior spokesperson Sachin Sawant.