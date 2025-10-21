Canadian paraglider found dead, Australian rescued from Dhauladhar range in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: Megan Elizabeth, a 27-year-old Canadian paraglider who had gone missing, was found dead, while a 47-year-old Austrian paraglider, Jacob, was rescued from the high mountains of the Dhauladhar range in Himachal Pradesh in the last 48 hours.
Both paragliders had flown in separately from the international Bir-Billing paragliding site in Kangra district and encountered emergencies at different locations. Elizabeth, who was a solo flier, had taken off from Billing and was expected to land at Chogan. However, she was not familiar with the topography of the Dhauladhar region and lost her route and crashed near Talan Jot, north of the Himani Chamunda temple, at an altitude of about 3,900 metres.
"Megan Elizabeth was an experienced solo flier. She had taken off from Billing and was expected to land Chogan but lost en route,’’ said Anurag Sharma, President of Billing Paragliding Association. The Baijnath authorities, with the help of climbers and volunteers from the Bir Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), had launched a rescue operation on Sunday.
Rahul Singh, a member of the rescue team, was the first to be air-dropped into the area on Sunday evening. He reached the crash site later that night and found the paraglider unresponsive. Elizabeth had likely died due to exposure to extreme cold and injuries sustained during the landing on rocky terrain.
Five more members of the rescue team were flown in yesterday morning, and they relocated the body about 500 metres uphill from the crash site to facilitate airlifting.
Sources said that her body was brought to Gaggal Airport and will be handed over to the Canadian Embassy after the post-mortem.
Another SOS was received from an Australian paraglider, Jacob, who was stranded at an elevation of about 3,302 meters in the mountains of Polling-Barot valley in Kullu district, said sources. He was rescued and dropped off at Chogan in Bir.
In the last five years, 26 paragliding crashes have been reported in Kangra and Mandi districts of the hill state, resulting in the death of 12 paragliders, including foreign nationals, and injury to many. In some incidents, neither the pilot nor the glider could be located.