Canadian paraglider found dead, Australian rescued from Dhauladhar range in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: Megan Elizabeth, a 27-year-old Canadian paraglider who had gone missing, was found dead, while a 47-year-old Austrian paraglider, Jacob, was rescued from the high mountains of the Dhauladhar range in Himachal Pradesh in the last 48 hours.

Both paragliders had flown in separately from the international Bir-Billing paragliding site in Kangra district and encountered emergencies at different locations. Elizabeth, who was a solo flier, had taken off from Billing and was expected to land at Chogan. However, she was not familiar with the topography of the Dhauladhar region and lost her route and crashed near Talan Jot, north of the Himani Chamunda temple, at an altitude of about 3,900 metres.

"Megan Elizabeth was an experienced solo flier. She had taken off from Billing and was expected to land Chogan but lost en route,’’ said Anurag Sharma, President of Billing Paragliding Association. The Baijnath authorities, with the help of climbers and volunteers from the Bir Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), had launched a rescue operation on Sunday.