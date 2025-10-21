Chhattisgarh pays homage to personnel for supreme sacrifice in the line of duty

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai acclaimed the police personnel who selflessly and courageously countered the challenges with bravery and laid down their lives in the line of duty.
The state on Tuesday observed Police Commemoration Day with a solemn parade, and tributes were paid to martyrs at the 4th Battalion premises of Chhattisgarh Armed Force, Mana in Raipur.
"The invincible bravery and supreme sacrifice of the police will forever be remembered and adored by the nation,” said the Governor, who also conveyed his deeply felt condolences to the families of martyrs and saluted all police officers and personnel.
CM Sai lauded the state security forces for setting forth an unbeaten spirit and valour in the fight against Maoists, following which the regions that were earlier affected by the presence of left-wing extremists are now swiftly witnessing fast development.
“Under the leadership of PM Narendera Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the campaign to eliminate Maoists has gained a strong impetus. The Chhattisgarh government remains committed to achieving the target to wipe out the Maoist menace by March 2026," the CM added.
He emphasised that various schemes like Niyad Nellanar, Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, PM Janman Mission, and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya have been changing the lives of people for good in remote tribal areas.
In Bastar, south Chhattisgarh, the Police Commemoration Day Parade was organised at Amar Vatika, Jagdalpur, to pay homage to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.
Bastar Range Inspector General of police Sundarraj P read out the names of 191 brave personnel from the state police and Central Armed Forces who attained martyrdom between 1 September 2024 and 31 August 2025, and offered heartfelt tributes to their supreme sacrifice.
Among the 191, as many as 130 personnel belonged to different state police forces and 61 to the Central Armed Police Forces.
“The Bastar Police, inspired by the sacrifices of these brave martyrs, will continue to uphold its commitment to peace, safety, and development in the region with courage, devotion, and resolve”, the IG said.
Observed every year on 21 October, Police Commemoration Day stands as a symbol of the nation’s gratitude to the valiant police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice for India’s unity, integrity, and security.