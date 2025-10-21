Chhattisgarh pays homage to personnel for supreme sacrifice in the line of duty

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai acclaimed the police personnel who selflessly and courageously countered the challenges with bravery and laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The state on Tuesday observed Police Commemoration Day with a solemn parade, and tributes were paid to martyrs at the 4th Battalion premises of Chhattisgarh Armed Force, Mana in Raipur.

"The invincible bravery and supreme sacrifice of the police will forever be remembered and adored by the nation,” said the Governor, who also conveyed his deeply felt condolences to the families of martyrs and saluted all police officers and personnel.

CM Sai lauded the state security forces for setting forth an unbeaten spirit and valour in the fight against Maoists, following which the regions that were earlier affected by the presence of left-wing extremists are now swiftly witnessing fast development.

“Under the leadership of PM Narendera Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the campaign to eliminate Maoists has gained a strong impetus. The Chhattisgarh government remains committed to achieving the target to wipe out the Maoist menace by March 2026," the CM added.