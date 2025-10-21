Efforts underway to neutralise foreign terrorists hiding in Jammu forests: IGP

JAMMU: Asserting that more than 100 anti-terrorist operations are being carried out on daily basis across Jammu division, a top police officer on Tuesday said the presence of foreign terrorists in the dense forests is a major challenge and efforts are underway to neutralise them.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti said the terrorists and criminals are using new technology like drones in an attempt to break the security grid but the security agencies are two steps ahead of them to maintain the internal security.

He was speaking to mediapersons after leading a wreath-laying ceremony at Police Martyrs Memorial near Jammu railway station and later at a function at Gulshan Ground in police headquarters to pay tributes to bravehearts who have sacrificed their lives for the country on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

The day is observed in commemoration of 10 valiant martyrs of the CRPF who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on October 21, 1959.

They laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, at an altitude of 4681 metres.

"For the past two years, foreign terrorists have been a major challenge (in Jammu).

But we are strengthening our counter-terrorism and border protection grid.

I hope that soon we will be able to deal with the foreign terrorists hiding in forest areas and neutralise them," the Jammu police chief said.

He said around 120 counter-terrorist operations are launched in the Jammu zone every day.