Factionalism resurfaces in Kadi BJP as rival Diwali events spark political tensions

Even as Gujarat’s new cabinet took oath, factionalism within the state BJP has once again flared up, this time in North Gujarat's Kadi.

The seat, long known for its factional undercurrents, has once again erupted into open confrontation between sitting MLA Rajendra Chavda and former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel’s loyalists.

Tensions that have been building since the last by-election came out in the open during what was supposed to be a normal Diwali celebration. Two groups, one led by MLA Chavda and the other by Nitin Patel’s supporters, organised separate Diwali events on the same day, at the same time, in the same city.

The Kadi APMC, known to be under the influence of Nitin Patel’s camp, had planned its Diwali meet at the Market Yard at 10 am on October 22, while MLA Rajendra Chavda’s faction announced a rival event at Hanumant Plaza, near the Vadwala Hanumanji Temple, from 8 to 11 am.

The deliberate omission of MLA Rajendra Chavda's name from the APMC's official invitation letter added fuel to the fire. Instead, the invite prominently named municipality and market yard authorities aligned with Nitin Patel.

In response, Chavda’s invite includes office bearers from the city and taluka BJP units, Kadi municipality, and Jotana taluka panchayat.

Efforts to reach both leaders for comment went unanswered.